Football

Premier League: Mikel Arteta: Arsenal players 'have to deal with' relegation pressure right now

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the current situation 'is going to be a test' for the club as he is confident they can turn out the situation. Arteta's team have failed to win in their previous five consecutive matches with four defeats and one draw. Their last victory In the Premier League came against Manchester United last November.

