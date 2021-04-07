Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm whether Kieran Tierney will miss the rest of the Premier League season.

The Scotland full-back has been ruled out for four-six weeks with ligament damage, taking up to the final weekend of the top flight campaign.

Tierney was withdrawn before half-time of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, but Arteta is hopeful he will be back soon, as he does not need an operation.

Transfers Man City ready to make Messi offer - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

“We have to make sure first that he doesn't need any surgery, which it doesn't look like," he said.

The time frame will be that. It could have been worse because the action looks quite scary, but he looks a bit better and the damage was not that bad, so at the end of the day it is not the bad news we could have been waiting for.

"We are going to have to go day by day and see how Kieran is feeling, then when he gets close to playing time and how he is feeling we will make that decision."

'Seduced' - Klopp helps Liverpool steal star from Arsenal - Euro Papers

Asked if he believes the issue will affect Tierney’s selection for the European Championship in two months, Arteta said: "It will depend how things evolve again in the next few weeks."

But there was some positive fitness news for Arsenal ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Slavia Prague, with confirmation that both Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are available for selection again following injury, and that Granit Xhaka is over his illness.

Premier League 'It is my fault' - Arteta takes responsibility for heavy defeat 04/04/2021 AT 08:23