Manchester United came from behind yet again in the Premier League to overcome Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park and make rivals Manchester City wait longer for the title to be confirmed.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani nullified a Bertrand Traore opener as United avoided a defeat which would have seen the Premier League title awarded to their noisy neighbours City.

In a well-balanced game with chances for both sides, United started the brighter, testing Emiliano Martinez in the home goal with early efforts from Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as the visitors sought to attack down their left flank predominantly.

But after Chelsea's win at the Etihad yesterday to rain on City's parade , it was one of their former employees, Traore, who made the most of clumsy defending from Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof to fire into the top corner.

The Red Devils would come out at the restart galvanised, however, and two goals in quick succession, one from the penalty spot from the talismanic Fernandes, another near-post snap shot from young starlet Greenwood and a glancing header from super-sub Cavani was enough to extend their unbeaten run not just over Villa, but in the Premier League.

Villa went down to ten men in the dying embers of the game, with Ollie Watkins booked twice, once for a dangerous challenge on Harry Maguire, and another for diving, which rubbed salt in Villa wounds as they missed the chance to return to the top half of the league table.

More to follow...

