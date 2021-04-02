Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League game at home to Fulham after being out for six weeks due to a leg injury, manager Dean Smith said.

"He has trained all week," Smith told reporters on Friday.

"He has only had a few sessions but he seems fit enough, so he has certainly put himself up for selection which is a good thing for everybody.

"The last six weeks haven't been what they had been previously. If anybody loses a player of the calibre of Jack, then you're going to struggle a bit.

"It will be a big boost to have him around."

