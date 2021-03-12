Chris Wilder is set to leave his role as Sheffield United manager according to widespread reports, with official confirmation expected later on Friday.

Sheffield United have been struggling this season, winning just four matches as they sit bottom of the table, 12 points off safety with 10 games left.

Wilder took over his boyhood club in 2016 when they were in League One and he took them to the Premier League within three seasons.

Last year Wilder led the club to an astonishing ninth-placed finish when they were flirting with a European spot for most of the season.

However this season they have struggled, and there has been visible tension between Wilder and the club’s owner Abdullah Bin Musa’ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Wilder has been constantly left frustrated that the club haven’t backed him in the market to the extent he hoped they would.

He admitted recently it was probable that the club would be relegated but Sheffield United appear to be set to not follow the path taken by Norwich City.

The Canaries were relegated last season but kept faith with manager Daniel Farke and they are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Early candidates to replace Wilder include former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, recently fired Celtic manager Neil Lennon and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Paul Heckingbottom, currently a coach at the club, is poised to take over as caretaker according to reports.

Our View - A mistake that could cost Sheffield United

As mentioned above, Norwich decided to stick with Farke and that decision reaped rewards. There's no reason Wilder couldn't have done the same had he been given the chance to manage in the Championship.

For any team in the bottom half of the Premier League, relegation is always a risk and the good clubs are the ones that acknowledge that and prepare accordingly.

There are a couple of tempting managers on the market but they might take more than one season to get things in place for promotion.

Wilder has the best chance of doing it immediately and therefore easing the hit on Sheffield United's finances.

