Tyrick Mitchell scored his first senior goal as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa in a pulsating encounter at Selhurst Park.

Both sides came into the contest in poor form, but it was Villa who started the brightest and took the lead in the 17th-minute through John McGinn's placed shot which left Jack Butland - making his first Premier League appearance in over three years - with little chance.

Villa, however, took their foot off the gas and Palace were level in the 34th-minute when Christian Benteke scored against his former club with a typical header from Tyrick Mitchell's floated cross.

Premier League Honours even as Villa and Everton ends in stalemate 13/05/2021 AT 17:00

It was a thoroughly entertaining end-to-end affair between two sides with little to play for, and three minutes later Villa restored their lead. Palace's defending was questionable once more as McGinn's cross caused chaos and it fell to Anwar El Ghazi who smashed it home.

Benteke was inches away from a second as Palace knocked on the door after the restart in search of another equaliser, with the 30-year-old's header from a corner delivery crashing off the crossbar.

Their pressure eventually told in the 75th-minute when Zaha was afforded too much space on the left flank and after cutting inside his shot was deflected past Emiliano Martinez off Ahmed Elmohamady.

Palace would be denied by the woodwork for the second time when Eberechi Eze bent a lovely shot at the crossbar but the hosts grabbed the goal their second-half performance deserved when Mitchell bundled it over the line following Eze's mishit shot.

The victory moves Roy Hodgson's side up one place to 13th while Villa remain 11th and the defeat all-but ends their ambitions of landing a top-half finish.

TALKING POINT - Where next for Benteke?

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, now is the time to reflect on the Belgian's underwhelming career at Palace.

With just 30 goals in the last five years, it is fair to say he hasn't hit the heights expected of him. He hasn't hit double figures since 2017, but with seven goals in his last 12 games, it looks increasingly likely the 30-year-old will reach that target this season - he needs just one more.

Benteke has left his best to last - just as the season draws to a close. He is clearly trying to make an impression to potential suitors and his recent goalscoring form is a reminder of his unquestionable ability. Where he goes next is anyone's guess, but he has given clubs in need of a striker something to think about.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

There were a number of contenders in the Palace ranks after a splendid second-half performance, but it was Benteke who was best on the day. He was at the centre of every Palace attack, winning headers, linking up play and generally looking alert and dangerous.

More to follow...

Premier League Ings double sees Saints fight back to beat Palace 11/05/2021 AT 18:34