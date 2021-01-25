Chelsea are reportedly poised to sack club legend Frank Lampard as manager in the coming hours.

Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea less than 24 hours after the club's FA Cup victory over Luton Town, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

Confirmation could come as soon as Monday after Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until the afternoon, the report stated.

The 42-year-old has been under severe pressure following a run of five defeats in their last eight games in the Premier League with the Blues down in ninth place.

Lampard was repeatedly asked about his own future last week, and insisted he does not give speculation any attention.

"I don't listen to it (speculation), it is only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media," he said.

"I don't do that, I'm not stupid. I know what pressure comes with managing a top football club but the talk doesn't matter to me."

When pressed on whether he has had any conversations with the club's board, Lampard said: "I don't want to talk about private conversations. The situation changes when you are a manager, you have a lot more conversations with the hierarchy.

"My concern is not the pressure on me, I understand how it goes. The pressure needs to be positive on the players. I don't mind taking it. The players want to get some form back."

It now appears as though Chelsea have lost patience with the club legend and he could be sacked within hours.

