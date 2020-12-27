Jose Mourinho suggested that his Spurs players failed to follow his instructions as they conceded a late equaliser against Wolves.

Spurs led for most of the match after Tanguy Ndombele scored early in the first half against his former team, but Roman Saiss grabbed a leveller with only minutes remaining for Wolves.

Premier League Opinion: Mourinho's methods are not compatible with success at Spurs 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking after the game, Jose Mourinho was downbeat after seeing two points squandered.

"I don't know if we deserved more than a point,” he said. “We had the best thing that can happen to a team which is to score in the first minute. We had control of the game and conceded from a corner. We had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn't.

Mourinho: 'We don't know how to kill games'

"It is very disappointing, it is like against Liverpool where you control dangerous players for 90 minutes and concede from a set-piece.”

Spurs sat back in the second half as the pressure grew and Mourinho commented that he had not wanted that from his players.

"Tanguy Ndombele had a good game when he had energy. I didn't want us to sit deep, I put Bergwijn on for Reguilon, a fresh Lamela for a tired Son,” he said.

Costa ‘set for sensational Premier League return’ – Euro Papers

"Defending deep, that's not the intention. They know what I asked them at half-time, if they couldn't do better it's because they couldn't do better.”

He also claimed that his side did not have the ambition to chase a second goal, which could have been decisive.

"I know the way I prepare the team, I know all that and don't want to say much more than that. We didn't have that ambition or desire to go for more.

"You know the way I work."

Premier League Nuno: We showed character to mount comeback against Spurs 3 HOURS AGO