Manchester City v Everton has been called off due to a number of Covid-19 tests amongst City players.

The game was due to take place on Monday night at 8pm, despite recent positive tests for Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

However the decision to call off the game entirely came when more players and staff members were also infected.

The Athletic website reports that three more players had tested positive on Monday.

City issued a statement on their official website, saying: "Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed.

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.

"Everyone at the Club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

