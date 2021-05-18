Edinson Cavani scored a stunning 40-yard chip but Manchester United conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 with relegated Fulham in front of 10,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated the first half and punished the relegated Cottagers early on when the Uruguay striker spotted Alphonse Areola off his line with a first-time effort for his 16th goal of the season.

Areola made two good saves to deny Bruno Fernandes while Scott Parker's side should have equalised when Fabio Carvalho was through on goal but shot straight at David De Gea, who started ahead of Dean Henderson.

United continued to dominate after the break but were unable to kill the game off with Fernandes sending a free-kick narrowly wide and Mason Greenwood's shot parried by Areola.

The home side were almost made to pay when De Gea made a double stop to keep out efforts from Ademola Lookman and Carvalho.

The Red Devils continued to squander chances and against the run of play Fulham levelled when an unmarked Joe Bryan headed in Bobbie Decordova-Reid's cross.

It means United remain in second place, but have gone three games without a win, while the Cottagers remain 18th.

TALKING POINT

Where does Cavani's chip rank in the all-time great Old Trafford goals?

With the game marking the first time that crowds were allowed back into the Theatre of Dreams in 14 months, the Uruguayan's goal and celebration towards the Stretford End will rank as among the most iconic moments.

The goal may not be as unique as Eric Cantona's lob against Sunderland or Robin van Persie's volley versus Aston Villa, but in terms of the wow factor it is right up there.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alphonse Areola (Fulham): The Frenchman, on loan from PSG, made a string of saves to keep Scott Parker's side in the game and was only beaten by a moment of class from Cavani.

PLAYER RATINGS

FULHAM: Areola 8, Bryan 7, Ream 7, Tosin 7, Anguissa 6, Reed n/a, Lookman 5, Carvalho 6, Lemina 6, Reid 6, Cavaleiro 5. Subs: Andersen 5, Loftus-Cheek n/a, Tete n/a.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Tuanzebe 7, Lindelof 5, Shaw 7, Fred 5, McTominay 6, Pogba 5, Fernandes 7, Greenwood 6, Cavani 8. Subs: Rashford 6, Diallo n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Cavani is around 40 yards out, spots Areola off his line and lobs him with a first time effort.

37' - CHANCE! Carvalho easily gets the better of Lindelof, is through on goal, and then shoots straight at De Gea. What a chance!

42' - CHANCE! United win a corner. Shaw's delivery is partially cleared to Fernandes whose low daisycutter strike is saved by Areola, decent stop.

60' - DOUBLE SAVE! Lookman's cross/shot from the byline is parried by De Gea who then keeps out the rebound header from Carvalho.

73' - GOOD SAVE! Cavani's threads it through to Greenwood whose shot is parried by Areola and Fernandes' follow-up is over.

76' - GOAL FOR FULHAM! Decordova-Reid's cross is headed in by Bryan at the back post.

KEY STAT

Edinson Cavani is only the third Manchester United player to reach more than ten goals in a single Premier League season while aged 33 or over at the start of that campaign after Teddy Sheringham in 2000-01 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.

