New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his sacked predecessor Frank Lampard sent him a message wishing him well in his new role.

In a press conference, Tuchel said that he had been a big fan of Lampard as a player, and that he understood that fans would have been disappointed to see a legend leave the club - but added that he hoped they would now get behind him.

"He was one of the key figures to demonstrate in 90 minutes what Chelsea is about. I have the biggest respect for him," he said.

It just got bigger when I received a personal message to wish me all the best and maybe meet in the future when this is possible.

The German has signed a one-and-a-half year deal at Stamford Bridge following a spell at Paris Saint-Germain, which ended just before Christmas.

He took charge of the team for their goalless draw against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Tuchel on goalless draw with Wolves: 'I was very happy with our intensity'

