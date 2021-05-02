A much-changed Arsenal side ended Newcastle’s strong run of form with a 2-0 victory away at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The win provides a much-needed confidence boost for the Gunners after a tricky 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Mohamed Elneny gave Arsenal the lead just five minutes into the game with his first ever Premier League goal - a volley into the bottom left corner after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mistimed his own effort.

Aubameyang then compensated for his poor first-half with an acrobatic goal two-thirds of the way into the game to continue his strong record in matches against Newcastle.

The Arsenal captain made it six goals in eight games versus Newcastle after Gabriel Martinelli found some space on the left flank and whipped in a cross for him at the far post and instead of heading it, Aubameyang flew through the air to hook it into the back of the net from close range and double Arsenal’s lead.

Newcastle were reduced to ten men in stoppage time following Fabian Schar's red card for a late tackle on Martinelli.

More to follow...

