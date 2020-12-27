West Bromwich boss Sam Allardyce was full of praise for his players for their performance in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, in particular Sam Johnstone.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Allardyce said that the discipline of his players was vital: "I think really good organisation was the key, in a team trying their best to nullify the best team in this league, on their own patch,” he started.

“What a fantastic job they did. We kept that tight ship all the way through. We went down a goal quite early but we stayed resilient and passed the ball better in the second half.

"I'm just glad we got a draw but every man served the spirit of the team, in terms of what we need to get ourselves out of this position. Goals are precious to us and this one has given us a point because we defended so well, and we took the opportunity when it came.

"We felt it was difficult in the first 20 minutes to even get an attack going but then we changed it with Karlan Grant as an out ball. At half time we needed to do more with keeping possession and we did well after the break.

"The lads have shown a lot of grit and determination and they have fought for each other. Matt Phillips was inspired by being captain today."

Johnstone pulled off a brilliant late save from Roberto Firmino to save his side from heartbreak, though Allardyce believed that was a rare moment of action for his goalkeeper.

"It was an unbelievable save. To only make one save when we're here against top of the table, and we're at the bottom, shows how good we did our job. When the goalie was asked to come up with the save, and he's top class so did do.

"Crystal Palace, I had my full team and did my business in January. I have been here two minutes and this is my second game so this result almost feels like a win."

