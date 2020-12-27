Sean Dyche and Ashley Barnes were left fuming at the officials after their Burnley side lost 1-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the fifth minute, the decision coming after the striker himself was fouled by Nick Pope, who appeared to get a hint of the ball before taking out the man.

Shortly afterwards, Barnes had the ball in the back of the net, only for the referee Robert Jones to blow for a foul from Ben Mee on Ilan Meslier, though replays showed that the keeper arguably fouled the Burnley captain. VAR failed to overturn the decision.

"Ben Mee clearly has eyes for the ball, not tried to look at their keeper - their keeper comes through, knees him in the back, if a centre half does that he probably gets booked," he told the BBC after the match

"Not only is it a penalty, we put it in the goal and he doesn't give it one second to operate.

"Ironically, it's been taking hours to make a decision and you get a really important decision and they can't look at it. The referee played a big part, but we still have to focus on our part.

"The referee will tell you what didn't happen, I have to remind them I have seen it 10 times. It doesn't seem to make much difference."

On the penalty decision against Pope, Dyche was left similarly angry.

"You can't say it's decisive because there's more to the game than refereeing decisions but it's a shame I have to stand here and try and stay calm about it, because the referee has had a massive impact today," he said.

"Nick Pope got clear contact on the ball. VAR has been taking hours to make a decision but they don't give it a few seconds to even look at it. In my opinion, I have seen it back, two players coming together, in the middle of the pitch it is play on."

Barnes was similarly angry after his strike was ruled but was encouraged by how his side responded in the second half.

"We had a few good chances, a few decisions went against us, we'll have to fight again," he added.

"The keeper tried to smash Ben Mee, missed the ball and I put it in. I don't know why it was ruled out. There were so many decisions all day, it's frustrating.

"In the second half we were a much better team. We have got plenty more games this season."

