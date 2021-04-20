Ryan Mason has been confirmed as the interim head coach of Tottenham until the end of the season after the club sacked Jose Mourinho.

Mason, a former player at the club, will oversee the Premier League visit of Southampton on Wednesday as his first match in charge.

But the 29-year-old's biggest test at the start of his spell in charge will come on Sunday in the League Cup final against Manchester City.

League Cup Rooney: Sacking Mourinho before League Cup final 'crazy' 2 HOURS AGO

Mason will be joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as interim assistant head coaches with Michel Vorm the interim goalkeeping coach.

Ledley King will continue in his role as first team assistant.

'We are not a horse' - Mourinho press conference highlights at Spurs

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement: "We have great belief in this squad of talented players.

"We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season."

The Portuguese manager, who led Spurs to the League Cup final, has left the club sitting seventh in the Premier League with six games left of the domestic season still to play.

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho had been in charge of 86 games at the club, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Premier League Milner our hero as Mourinho quickly forgotten – The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO