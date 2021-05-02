Gareth Bale's eighth career hat-trick and a late Son Heung-Min strike saw Tottenham ease past already-relegated Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday evening.

The Welshman was on scintillating form to make it eight goals in his last eight Premier League games as he lifted Spurs into fifth on 56 points, one point ahead of London rivals West Ham who take on Burnley on Monday night.

Son fired the first meaningful shot on goal in the 17th minute to force Aaron Ramsdale to parry behind, before Chris Basham had to clear a Harry Kane close-range shot off the line two minutes later.

Spurs did get their deserved breakthrough in the 36th minute as Bale read a perfectly weighted dinked ball over the top of Sheffield United's defence from Serge Aurier and chipped Ramsdale with little space for his seventh league goal of the season.

The hosts thought they were 2-0 up in the 51st minute when Son latched onto a pinpoint Toby Alderweireld long ball and fired past Ramsdale, but VAR official Peter Bankes deemed the South Korea international to be offside because of his outstretched left arm.

Bale got his 50th Premier League goal following a ruthless Tottenham counter-attack. Son sprinted down the right before he laid it off to the Real Madrid loanee to bury into the top corner.

And the 31-year-old grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick since 2012 in the 69th minute as he fired a low strike past Ramsdale from the edge of the penalty box following a smart diagonal run by Aurier.

As the visitors continued to crumble defensively, Son grabbed Spurs' fourth eight minutes later with a fine curled strike into the top corner.

More to follow.

