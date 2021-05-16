Tottenham's fight for European football continued as they beat Wolves 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts came into today’s match knowing that they would probably have to win their three remaining Premier League games to pip West Ham to Europa League qualification and they set about that task by forcing the visitors back with the lion’s share of possession.

And it didn’t take Spurs long to get a shot on target as Harry Kane found a yard of space to produce a low driving effort which beat Rui Patrício but hit the post.

As the half progressed Tottenham continued to control the possession and could have been ahead if it wasn’t for Conor Coady, who was on hand to clear the ball off the line twice.

But just before the break, Kane beat the Wolves defensive line to go one on one with Patricio and slotted it past the keeper.

The second half started quickly as there were calls for a penalty when Lo Celso clattered into Silva, but Martin Atkinson waved play on, much to the confusion of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs soon found their groove again and went 2-0 up, when Sergio Reguilon did brilliantly to keep the ball in play, he found Son Heung-min, who then played in Gareth Bale and the Welshman’s fierce shot was then spilt by Patricio. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the fastest to react and smashed the ball over the line.

Despite Nuno making a collection of attacking changes, his side simply couldn’t break down the Spurs defence and failed to register any real clear cut chances over the course of 90 minutes.

Next up for Spurs is a tricky tie with Aston Villa, who will travel to London looking to dent their opponents effort to make a European spot, while Wolves make the trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who are also vying for a European place.

TALKING POINT - Dele Alli back to his best?

Dele Alli would be the first to admit that this season has been nothing short of a disaster. Struggling for form and on the edges of the first team, this was a player that at one point would have been the first on the team sheet. But it seems the change of management at Spurs has sparked the midfielder back into form. Today he battle well, making sure he was first to challenges and could well have been on the score sheet. With the European Championship less than a month away, he will be desperate to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's squad, but it may well be too little too late.

