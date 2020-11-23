Nicolas Pepe has apologised to Mikel Arteta, Arsenal fans and team-mates after Sunday’s red card at Leeds.

Pepe was dismissed for violent conduct early in the second half of the 0-0 draw at Elland Road after he pushed his head towards Ezgjan Alioski.

Premier League 'Unacceptable' Pepe let Arsenal down, says Arteta A DAY AGO

Arsenal, to their credit, clung on for a point as the woodwork denied Leeds on more than one occasion, but Pepe’s petulant act gave them very little chance of victory as the Gunners slipped to 11th in the Premier League table.

Pepe has now publicly acknowledged his ill discipline.

“Yesterday I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there is no excuse for my behaviour,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my team-mates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”

Pepe’s actions might have been punished further by Leeds had either of Rodrigo or Patrick Bamford’s efforts not rebounded off the frame of the goal. Fortunately for Arsenal, lady luck meant they had a point to show for playing over 40 minutes with 10 men.

The spat between Pepe and Alioski, which saw both players tussling with one another before the headbutt, led to vile” abuse aimed at both men. Arsenal and Leeds have since come together to release co-ordinated statements, promising to work with police to identify offenders.

Ezgjan Alioski and Nicolas Pepe received abuse following Sunday's game Image credit: Getty Images

"We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media," said Arsenal in their statement. "This is completely unacceptable."

Pepe now must earn back the trust of boss Arteta, who was clearly furious following Sunday’s game:

The 25-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal so far this season, adding a couple more in the Europa League as he continues to struggle to justify his £72 million transfer fee.

Five league goals in his debut season in England hardly did much to justify his price tag, and Arsenal’s attack has failed to fire this season despite becoming an improved defensive unit:

The goal drought has led to the inevitable teasing from their rivals:

Currently five points outside the top four, Arsenal face a crucial period between now and the end of the year. A home game with Wolves is next in the Premier League, followed by a trip to in-form Spurs for the North London derby. Arteta’s men also meet Chelsea before the year is out, while Manchester City await in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Premier League Partey out of Leeds clash and Arteta backs calls for five substitutes 20/11/2020 AT 14:28