Eurosport's resident football expert Paul Parker has made his predictions for this week's Premier League action, and sees West Ham beating Spurs.

Parker also believes that Liverpool will beat Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield, and Manchester City will take all three points against Arsenal.

He also thinks Newcastle will fall to Manchester United and that Thomas Tuchel will pick up another victory against struggling Southampton.

Southampton v Chelsea – Saturday 12:30

Southampton are still not right having lost their last six in the league. Chelsea still have a way to go to find what their right players are.

Tuchel has got to his formation which is built around Silva when he’s fit. Werner is always going to be in his plans. Chelsea to win.

Prediction: 1-3

Liverpool v Everton – Saturday 17:30

Watching Everton the other night, even if Dominic Calvert-Lewin was playing I wouldn’t back them to win because they do flatter to deceive even with their best players. I cannot see how they can go to Anfield and win that game.

The way Liverpool adapted themselves in midweek, they must’ve just got over their league form and they might have had a wake-up call. Liverpool win this game. I look at Richarlison and I do wonder what Everton get out of him.

Prediction: 2-0

West Ham v Tottenham – Sunday 12:00

West Ham didn’t do themselves any justice against Liverpool at the end of January. They were negative against United in the FA Cup. I hope David Moyes won't 'do a Moyesy’ in such a big game. This is a big game for them especially considering what they did in the away fixture with Manuel Lanzini's last-minute equaliser [a 3-3 draw last October].

To come home and virtually put crash helmets on in the hope they can nick something is not the way West Ham fans wants their team to play, to just sit back and hope they can just get something against Tottenham. They’re having a better season than Tottenham.

Prediction 2-1

Arsenal v Man City – Sunday 16:30

Arsenal can be good against somebody then everyone says ‘they’re building this, doing that’ and yet we still know that they’re vulnerable. You compare Arsenal's young players to City’s and their young players look like babies compared to someone like Phil Foden. However, Arsenal's youngsters have kept Arsenal in games this season.

Everyone is going to talk about Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, but it’s just about Pep and Man City. When they go and score that first goal, what Arsenal do next means City will go and score a second goal as Everton found out on Wednesday night.

With City it was always like basketball, but now there’s more control so if there are fast breaks then nine/ten of them will always be by City.

Prediction: 0-2

Manchester United v Newcastle – Sunday 19:00

The worst change Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make is if he brings back Victor Lindelof into the starting XI.

The United fans will go mad if they don’t get a result against Newcastle or if they have big problems with Lindelof back in the team.

I won’t put many words around this. I think United will win this game.

Prediction: 2-0

