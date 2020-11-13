an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and rape. The incident allegedly took place in October.

The footballer was arrested on Wednesday morning and then released pending further police enquiries.

The player and a woman at his address were also fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Police issued a statement to the Daily Mail on Thursday confirming the age of the suspect.

It said officers had executed a warrant at the address and arrested a man “on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment”.

The statement added: “He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

