A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The player, whose identity has not been revealed due to legal reasons, is a regular at international level. He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on Friday and has been released on police bail.

"Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences,” read a statement from the police force.

Premier League Guehi swaps Chelsea for Palace, relishing link-up with Vieira YESTERDAY AT 19:22

"He is on police bail pending further enquiries."

The player’s club, also unnamed, said in a statement to the Mirror : "The club can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.

"The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

Premier League 'We're going to have some new faces arriving' - Arteta feels new Arsenal signings close 17/07/2021 AT 21:38