But with the upcoming season set to be the most unusual in the competition’s history, what bizarre twists and turns might we expect on the journey?

We asked our team of writers to predict the biggest surprise for the upcoming season...

Graham Ruthven

Poch to pitch up at Stamford Bridge. The pressure will be on Lampard from the start. Anything less than a fast start could see a change in the Stamford Bridge dugout and Mauricio Pochettino would be the prime candidate to take over should that happen. Jose Mourinho at Spurs and Poch at Chelsea. What a world.

Tom Adams

Leeds, until around March. Sheffield United showed last season that a team coming up from the Championship with a very clearly defined style of play and faith in their ability to execute it can race up the Premier League table and Leeds, thanks to Marcelo Bielsa, have those qualities. However, they won’t be able to keep up the pace.

James Walker-Roberts

VAR will work absolutely fine without any controversial decisions and there will be no complaints about anything at all… No, of course that won’t happen. So how about Leicester's late-season struggles to roll over and Brendan Rodgers to be sacked before Christmas?

Pete Sharland

Leeds and Everton aren’t going to be too surprising given the pre-season hype they’re starting to get. William Saliba stands out as a player who perhaps isn’t getting too much hype away from Arsenal fans. He was great with Saint-Etienne (when he was fit) and might be the player Mikel Arteta needs in his defence.

Dan Quarrell

Paul Pogba will demand a transfer away from Manchester United at the end of the season… oh, sorry, you asked for a surprise. Scrap that, then. Phil Foden will prove to be Manchester City’s most exciting player, thriving in support of team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. The rising England star will stamp his authority on City’s midfield, providing the energy Guardiola’s side badly needed at times last season. This will be the season Foden not only cements his place in City’s side as an immovable presence but is recognised as a genuine replacement for David Silva.

Ben Snowball

Probably one you want to publish anonymously, but Liverpool are going to struggle to qualify for the Champions League. Teams have had so long to figure them out and finally, post-lockdown, it looked like it was starting to happen. No major new arrivals could spell doom for Jurgen Klopp.

Freddie Clayton

Ole’s at the wheel, but not for long. A Manchester United side bolstered by big summer spending will fail to lift off. Bruno Fernandes will feel the full force of Roy Keane’s punditry as he fails to justify his hefty fantasy football price tag. Donny van de Beek will suffer a long-term injury in August. The penalties will dry up. A 2-0 home defeat to Gent seals a group-stage Champions League exit. Solskjaer is sacked and Mauricio Pochettino finally takes the throne.

Marcus Foley

Lampard gone by the turn of the year. His time at Derby and Chelsea – thus far – have been relatively pressure free. Not anymore. Big money, big pressure. Realistically Chelsea need to be challenging for the title with their current outlay and that is not going to happen.

Enis Koylu

A poor season for Wolves. They've been fairly inactive in the market, with their main signing very much one for the future. Their small squad may be glad for a year without the rigours of a Europa League campaign but they must be very stretched, not least with the season packed into one month fewer than usual.

Tom Bennett

Biggest surprise? Manchester City will look like a better side without David Silva. That’s not a criticism of the Spaniard, but his departure should mean even more responsibility for Kevin de Bruyne and potentially a more rounded balance to the attack.

James Kilpatrick

Danny Ings is going to win the Golden Boot as the Southampton striker will continue to reap the rewards of playing under Ralph Hasenhuttl in a system that is tailor-made for the England international to score a lot more goals. Hopefully he does not get any more bad luck with injury.

