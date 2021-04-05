The Premier League has confirmed that the latest round of Covid-19 testing has found just one further case of the virus.

A total of 2,664 players and staff from the 20 clubs were tested twice over the latest period, between March 29 and April 4.

There were fears that the return of players from international duty would bring with it a spike in cases, with several players, including Mohamed Salah, testing positive in the last window for international action in November.

Premier League Rice could be out for six weeks for West Ham 4 HOURS AGO

Pirlo confirms Juventus trio have been dropped after breaking Covid-19 rules

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 29 March and Sunday 4 April, across two rounds of testing, 2,664 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," a league statement read.

"Of these, there was one new positive test.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."

In the previous round of testing, from March 22-28, one test also returned a positive result.

Cases amongst top-tier footballers peaked in the winter, when 36 positive tests were returned from January 4-10. Since then, however, the numbers have dropped dramatically.

England's lockdown is set to be eased on Monday April 12, with the return of non-essential retail and the reopening of outdoor hospitality settings such as pub gardens and alfresco restaurants.

Premier League Kepa may have sparked Rudiger clash - reports 5 HOURS AGO