Slaven Bilic has been sacked as head coach of West Bromwich Albion after a year-and-a-half in charge of the club with former England manager Sam Allardyce reportedly set to replace him on an 18-month contract.

"West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Slaven Bilic," the club said in a statement.

"Assistant coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect."

The 52-year-old Croatian is the first Premier League boss to leave their job this season.

Bilic took the West Brom job in June 2019 and guided them automatic promotion from the Championship (the English second tier) at the first time of asking.

He managed 65 games and finished with a 40 per cent win percentage.

After a surprising 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday, Bilic told reporters: "I'm doing my job. I'm enjoying it. I'm working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that's all.

“Everything else is out of my control. I’m not really bothered what’s happened behind the scenes. I don’t care.”

Allardyce has been considered the favourite for the job since the speculation began on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old had been due to co-host a talkSPORT show on Wednesday but pulled out in the morning.

OUR VIEW: BIG SAM PRICEY, BUT THE BEST OPTION

Bilic’s dismissal is not entirely surprising given the club’s uninspiring, leaky brand of football under the Croat’s tenure and the results simply do not lie. Allardyce, Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes and Eddie Howe were all linked to the job and, for their situation, there is only one stand-out option.

Pearson’s tarnished image after falling out with the Watford ownership last season is likely to put WBA off, while Howe’s supposed aspirations for a long-term project and Hughes’ generally disappointing managerial record means it would not be much of a stretch to see relegation specialist Allardyce make his return to the Premier League.

Defensive organisation will be critical if West Brom are to survive this season. With Allardyce in charge they would have a chance of doing so having developed a proven track record of survival through his experiences at Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton up in recent years. But he is also an expensive risk and will likely want significant squad reinforcements in the January transfer window.

