Football

Premier League: 'The handbrake is off' - Mikel Arteta delighted after Arsenal win three in-a-row

Mikel Arteta spoke of his delight as Arsenal recorded their third league victory in a row following a 4-0 win away to West Brom - having failed to win their previous seven in the Premier League. An impressive performance at The Hawthorns saw Alexandre Lacazette net a brace after first-half strikes from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka.

