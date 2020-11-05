The Premier League is set to abandon its pay-per-view match broadcast plan after the November international break, according to the Daily Mail.

Since the top flight returned in June after its Covid-19 hiatus, the Saturday 15:00 embargo on live matches has been abandoned.

Premier League United approach Pochettino as Solskjaer replacement - reports 3 HOURS AGO

All matches were instead broadcast, with some even being shown free-to-air on the BBC for the first time since the Premier League was founded.

At the beginning of this season, Sky Sports and BT Sport continued to show all matches to subscribers, but since the last international break, some games have been shown on their box office platforms for £14.95.

Barcelona to make double swoop in January - Euro Papers

It was a highly controversial move which was met with a furious backlash from fans and even Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain who is now a pundit on Sky. Many fans elected instead to donate the money to charity.

The Mail claimed last week that the PPV matches were being watched by few fans, an average of around 38,000.

With the move backfiring and viewing figures poor, clubs have voted to end the PPV scheme from the end of the upcoming international break, claim the Mail, in time for the matchweek of the weekend of November 21-22.

Premier League Why Man Utd must act now and dump Ole for Poch 5 HOURS AGO