The Premier League are dropping their controversial pay-per-view service, chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed.

He did say there will be a new broadcast solution, but has not revealed what it is.

"We took a decision to move to pay-per-view and now we are reviewing that decision," Masters told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

We have listened to feedback, we will be changing direction and moving away from it and taking another step that will see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January. I can't announce what it is.

The scheme was agreed between the Premier League and broadcasters Sky and BT to show games not originally scheduled to be on TV.

Fans were being asked to pay £14.95 per match to watch their team play behind closed doors.

Football fans across the UK have been opting to give money to food banks and charities instead amid a wider move to boycott the scheme.

The Premier League have also said their £50m bailout package offer to EFL clubs is still on the table.

"The offer guarantees no EFL club need go out of business as a result of the pandemic in the 2020/21 season, and our intention is to play an active role in helping clubs return to financial stability," the Premier League said in a statement.

FIVE SUBS RULED OUT

Masters does not expect the Premier League to increase the amount of substitutions that can be made during a game.

The five-subs rule was introduced for player welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs voted to revert back to three changes ahead of the 20/21 campaign.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola have both said they wanted the five subs rule to come back, but Masters cannot see it happening.

"We have had two votes on it at club level and both have been relatively supportive of three subs," he said.

"That has created some frustration, alongside discussions of fixture scheduling, which is related to the pandemic.

There is a real issue and I don't foresee it changing in the foreseeable future. It has been voted on twice.

