The Premier League has followed the Football Association in making plans to introduce concussion substitutes from as early as next month, after the sport’s law-makers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), approved trials this week - but clubs have once again voted down the reinstatement of five regular replacements during a game.

England’s top division will apply to take part in the pilot, which may be in place by January 2021.

The trials have two strands, with the Premier League and the FA Cup looking to take the option which will allow a maximum of two substitutes to be made for head injuries, with the opposing team also receiving an extra two replacements in the interest of sporting integrity. The other option allows clubs to make one concussion substitute each.

The Premier League’s Medical Working Group will meet tomorrow (18 December) to discuss further protocols and its implementation.

Calls for the introduction of five regular substitutions by the likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have once again failed, with clubs voting down the proposal for a third time - but with a compromise.

From this weekend’s games, a replacement bench can be expanded from seven to nine players for the rest of the season, but with each side sticking with the regular three substitutes each.

That's despite IFAB approving the extra replacements for domestic competitions until the end of 2021, and international competitions until 31 July, 2022.

