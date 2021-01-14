Captains and managers will meet with the Premier League this week, when the importance of sticking to coronavirus rules will be reinforced.

There has been criticism of clubs who have broken the ‘unnecessary contact’ rule during their goal celebrations this week, which instructs players to avoid hugging or getting too close to team-mates, during a time in which England is in national lockdown and while teams like Aston Villa have experienced Covid-19 outbreaks.

Manchester City, Sheffield United, Fulham and Manchester United have all been accused of being overzealous with their celebrations, while England captain Harry Kane made a point of toning his down after scoring in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Wednesday night.

In an interview with the Press Association, MP Julian Knight, the chair of the cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, called some of the celebrations “brainless”, adding they “give out an awful message”.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Brighton, City boss Pep Guardiola repeated his concerns that players will struggle to adapt to the close contact regulation.

Guardiola admits Covid-19 protocols 'difficult' and praises Foden

“The moment you score a goal and one guy runs and the others don't go to celebrate with him, it is weird and uncomfortable. We will follow what the Premier League says but I don't know if we will be able to do it,” said Guardiola.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says the difficulty is that most celebrations are “instinctive” and “subconscious”, while Kane said players are “more than happy to adapt” to protect the safety of others and would limit anything to “a few high-fives”.

