Son went down under a challenge by Scott McTominay in the build-up to an Edinson Cavani goal that was controversially disallowed after a VAR review.

The South Korean superstar then went on to score the opener for Spurs, and suffered racist abuse online during and after the match.

"Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players," the club tweeted.

"This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

"We stand with you, Sonny."

