Premier League transfer news - Jurgen Klopp: 'Not likely' that Liverpool will sign a defender

Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe the club will look to bring in a defender during the January transfer window despite long-term injuries to first-choice centre backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Klopp is also without Joel Matip but despite the lack of recognised defenders the Liverpool manager revealed that "it's just not likely" that he will add to his squad.

