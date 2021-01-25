Chelsea have sacked club legend Frank Lampard as manager and many have been reacting to the news.

Lampard was sacked less than 24 hours after the Blues' FA Cup victory over Luton Town.

Premier League Tuchel to replace Lampard as new Chelsea boss - reports AN HOUR AGO

The 42-year-old had been under severe pressure following a run of five defeats in their last eight games in the Premier League with the Blues down in ninth place.

Reports in Germany and England claim that former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is set to take charge.

Sky Germany's Max Bielefeld and The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein report the former PSG head coach, who led the club to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League final last year, will take over from Lampard.

'It's not so rosy now' - Lampard under pressure after Leicester loss

Reaction has poured in, with many outraged at the 42-year-old's seemingly hasty sacking.

Premier League Lampard to be sacked by Chelsea within hours - report 3 HOURS AGO