Wilfried Zaha will play no part in Crystal Palace’s clash with Burnley on Monday after the club confirmed he is self-isolating.

Palace head to Turf Moor sitting ninth in the Premier League table, knowing a win would lift them to joint-fifth.

However, they’ll have to do it without talisman Zaha, who has scored five goals so far this campaign.

"Roy Hodgson has selected Michy Batshuayi for tonight's clash at Burnley, replacing Wilfried Zaha who is omitted from the travelling squad as he is self-isolating," read a club statement.

Hodgson added: "He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test. He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures."

Zaha has produced some electric displays on the road for Palace this season, scoring a brace at Old Trafford and netting again at Fulham. His form has made him a Fantasy Premier League staple:

He becomes the latest high-profile name to test positive for the virus after Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool’s encounter with Leicester on Sunday.

Zaha’s absence is potentially a boost for 19th-placed Burnley, who are yet to win this season.

Manager Sean Dyche will no doubt hope Monday’s game is one of the last Burnley play without their famed Turf Moor atmosphere after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for up to 4,000 fans to return to outdoor sporting events in December.

