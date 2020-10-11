Proposals backed by Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League (EFL) for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from England's top flight.

The plan would see the Premier League commit to providing 25% of the league's revenue to Football League (EFL) clubs and also a £250 million package to help with the immediate impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The newspaper said that the plans had been put together in a document called "Revitalisation" produced by Liverpool's American owners Fenway Sports Group, with support from United's Florida-based owners the Glazer family.

A source with knowledge of the discussions and the document confirmed to Reuters that the report was accurate. Manchester United and Liverpool did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EFL chairman Rick Parry publicly backed the plans in comments featured in the report saying "we are up for it".

But it was not clear how many Premier League or EFL clubs had been consulted about the proposals and the top flight league was critical of the plans and Parry's public support for them.

"In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support," the league said in a statement.

The Premier League said they supported a "wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game" including competition structures, calendar and finances but said there needed to be more inclusive talks.

"Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute," the statement added.

