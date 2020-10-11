A report in the Telegraph claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are spearheading ‘Project Big Picture’, a move designed to radically transform the English game and accelerated by the financial crisis imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But what precisely does ‘Project Big Picture’ entail, and what does it mean for the English national game?
All of these details are as revealed by the Telegraph in their report on Sunday.
League and cup structure
- Reduction in the Premier League from 20 clubs to 18
- 24 teams in Championship, League One and League Two, so overall professional clubs drop from 92 to 90
- Two teams automatically relegated from the top flight and two promoted from the Championship. Then the 16th-placed Premier League team and third, fourth and fifth in Championship to form play-off tournament for final spot
- League Cup and Community Shield abolished
Finances
- £250m given to EFL to “compensate clubs for lost revenue”
- £100m given to the FA to help cover losses during coronavirus pandemic
- 8.5% of annual net Premier League revenue to help pay for “good causes”, including the FA
- 25% of what remains to go to EFL clubs, with parachute payments stopped
- Away tickets capped at £20
Governance
- Special status granted to nine longest-serving Premier League clubs – with votes of only six of them enough to change rules and regularions
Anything else?
- A later season start in August plus a summer Premier League tournament
- Changes to the loan system which would allow more scope for domestic loans