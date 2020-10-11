A report in the Telegraph claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are spearheading ‘Project Big Picture’, a move designed to radically transform the English game and accelerated by the financial crisis imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But what precisely does ‘Project Big Picture’ entail, and what does it mean for the English national game?

Premier League Bombshell report claims United and Liverpool behind plans to radically reshape football 2 HOURS AGO

All of these details are as revealed by the Telegraph in their report on Sunday.

League and cup structure

Reduction in the Premier League from 20 clubs to 18

24 teams in Championship, League One and League Two, so overall professional clubs drop from 92 to 90

Two teams automatically relegated from the top flight and two promoted from the Championship. Then the 16th-placed Premier League team and third, fourth and fifth in Championship to form play-off tournament for final spot

League Cup and Community Shield abolished

Finances

£250m given to EFL to “compensate clubs for lost revenue”

£100m given to the FA to help cover losses during coronavirus pandemic

8.5% of annual net Premier League revenue to help pay for “good causes”, including the FA

25% of what remains to go to EFL clubs, with parachute payments stopped

Away tickets capped at £20

Governance

Special status granted to nine longest-serving Premier League clubs – with votes of only six of them enough to change rules and regularions

Anything else?

A later season start in August plus a summer Premier League tournament

Changes to the loan system which would allow more scope for domestic loans

Football A good Euros and Giggs could become Man Utd manager, says Hughes 6 HOURS AGO