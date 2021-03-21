Rafa Benitez has revealed he is keen to return to managing in the Premier League soon, while his former club Newcastle say they are sticking with Steve Bruce amidst a poor run of form.

Benitez enjoyed a memorable spell in charge of Liverpool from 2004-10, twice reaching the Champions League final and winning it once in 2005, before spending four years at Newcastle.

He left Newcastle in 2019 to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, but he has been without a job since leaving them in January.

Premier League More misery for Bruce as Newcastle slump to damaging Brighton defeat 21 HOURS AGO

While he has been linked with a move to Celtic, he says his focus is on the Premier League.

"The priority is England because I like the Premier League and my family is here," he told the Sunday Times. "But I want to compete. Or have a project which will allow you to go closer and then compete.

"If not I would like to stay in Europe, Spain is difficult, Italy, Germany is not easy. I can speak French, so France. In Spain clubs don't have money to compete against Real Madrid and Barcelona. So priority would be England and then Europe.

"If it's the right one (job) in England, we can do it tomorrow. The project, the competitive team, is not there at the moment so we wait. I would like to wait to find the right one. But I don't want to stay without working."

Newcastle have struggled this season under Bruce, sitting 17th in the Premier League and in contention to be relegated.

Cavani out, Dybala in – Euro Papers

Benitez says it pains him to watch Newcastle's struggles this season.

"[Managing Newcastle] was an amazing time for me and I suffered with the fans because they deserved more.

"Some pundits say, 'oh, they ask for too much.' No, they are a city behind the team, so they deserve something.

"I wish them all the best and want them to stay up."

Additional reporting by Reuters

Premier League Parker's Picks: Villa to heap misery on Spurs, Arsenal to fall to West Ham 19/03/2021 AT 14:33