Leeds' Brazilian winger Raphinha continued his excellent form with a brilliant free kick goal to help his side to a 3-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

Leeds went ahead through Patrick Bamford two minutes into the second half, with Stuart Dallas making it 2-0 in the 78th minute before Raphinha's beautifully-struck free kick six minutes later wrapped up the three points.

Marriner also ruled out a goal for the Saints from a quickly-taken free kick just before halftime, saying he had not blown the whistle before James Ward-Prowse played in Che Adams, who put the ball in the net.

Stuart Dallas made it 2-0 in the 78th minute, collecting Helder Costa's pass before blasting a toe-poke past Alex McCarthy.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said the game was a lot closer than the scoreline suggested and it was decided by the tactical battle on the wings.

"We were alternating between Raphinha, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison to see which adapted best to what was happening on both sides. In the second half when we scored quickly, there were more possibilities for Raphinha to get in behind more," he said.

The win brought to an end a two-game losing run for Leeds and lifted them to 10th place in the table on 35 points, while Southampton remain 14th on 30 points, eight points above the relegation places.

