Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital having required surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in last week's 2-1 win at Arsenal.

Jimenez remained in hospital until Tuesday and has been officially discharged. Club doctor Matt Perry has described his initial progress as excellent.

Wolves said in a statement on Monday: "Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.

"He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

"The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course."

