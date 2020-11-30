Raul Jiménez suffered a fractured skull during the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal and has undergone surgery.

The Mexican forward was stretchered from the field of play following a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

Premier League Jimenez in hospital after nasty clash of heads with David Luiz 15 HOURS AGO

Jiménez, 29, was given oxygen and rushed to hospital after the incident. His club have now confirmed that the forward underwent an operation for a fracture to the skull and is now in a comfortable condition.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," read a statement.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

Jiménez scored 17 goals for Wolves last season as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side finished seventh in the Premier League.

transfers Barcelona can now sign Mane for £100m less - Paper Round 25/11/2020 AT 05:28