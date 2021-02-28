Referee Lee Mason has been replaced as the fourth official for Liverpool’s clash with Sheffield United, a day after being involved in a hugely controversial incident in West Brom’s win over Brighton.

Mason was down to be a support official for referee Jonathan Moss for the game at Bramall Lane, but the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed to Sky Sports News that he would sit out the game on account of injury.

A day previous, Mason controversially ruled out a goal from Lewis Dunk direct from a free-kick.

Mason blew his whistle, and Dunk immediately curled the ball into the net at a time when Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was lining up his wall.

Prior to the ball crossing the line, Mason blew his whistle a second time. Mason initially ruled the goal out, only to give it after protests from Brighton.

Mason was subsequently spoken to by VAR and the game continued with Brighton retaking the free-kick.

Dunk was furious after the game, telling Sky Sports: "It's embarrassing, it's a horrendous decision.

"I said to the ref 'can I take it?', he blew his whistle, and I took it.

"Just because there was so much pressure from the bench. Why doesn't he come and speak to the press like me? Never, they hide behind their bubble.

"I don't think he knew what he was doing. He gave the goal, why did he give it? I don't know why VAR was getting involved, he said 'goal'... you can look on the video if you want.

"Had he lost control of the game? Yeah, he did. Fact."

