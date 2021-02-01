Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the refereeing body PGMOL has admitted two mistakes in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Solskjaer says the assessment reveals that Kean Bryan’s opening goal for the Blades should not have stood after a foul on David de Gea, while Anthony Martial’s goal at the other end was also wrongly disallowed.

United struck back in the second half, but a Sander Berge effort sealed all three points for the Blades at Old Trafford.

"The momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game, but I've got the delegates' report from the ref and the two decisions were wrong," Solskjaer told a news conference on Monday.

"They've admitted their goal should have been disallowed and our goal should have stood,” he said.

“That's a big, big momentum changer for us. When you go 1-0 up rather than 1-0 down, go on and win that game."

