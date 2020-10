Football

‘Revenge? I don’t have enemies there’ – Jose Mourinho on match against Manchester United

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he is not looking for revenge when his side is set to face Manchester United on Sunday. The coach was in charge at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, winning a League Cup and a Europa League during his tenure.

