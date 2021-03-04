Everton striker Richarlison continued his scoring form with a fourth goal in as many Premier League games to earn his side a hard-fought 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday.

The Toffees climbed into the top four to stay on course for a European club competition berth next season.

Their third successive win moved the Toffees to 46 points from 26 matches, above both Chelsea and Liverpool who meet at Anfield later on Thursday.

Tokyo 2020 Richarlison concerned Everton will block Brazil Olympic dream 22/02/2021 AT 10:48

West Brom's narrow defeat and their first loss in almost a month left them still deep in relegation trouble. They have 17 points from 27 games, nine points from safety, as they stayed second bottom of the table.

More to follow

Premier League Richarlison: Playing in the Premier League was a distant dream 23/11/2018 AT 18:27