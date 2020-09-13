Remember when Everton turned down €100m (£85m) for Richarlison? That looks pretty foolish right now.

The Brazilian was guilty of an awful miss during the Toffees’ Premier League opener against Tottenham.

The 23-year-old pounced on a wild back-pass from Ben Davies, swept into the Spurs penalty area and rounded Hugo Lloris, only to inexplicably blaze over the crossbar.

Richarlison, who has scored 26 league goals for Everton in two seasons, was joined in the side by James Rodriguez, a shock summer signing from Real Madrid.

