Remember when Everton turned down €100m (£85m) for Richarlison? That looks pretty foolish right now.

The Brazilian was guilty of an awful miss during the Toffees’ Premier League opener against Tottenham.

The 23-year-old pounced on a wild back-pass from Ben Davies, swept into the Spurs penalty area and rounded Hugo Lloris, only to inexplicably blaze over the crossbar.

Watch his mishap below:

Richarlison, who has scored 26 league goals for Everton in two seasons, was joined in the side by James Rodriguez, a shock summer signing from Real Madrid.

