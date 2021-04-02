Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to return for the defending champions against Arsenal this weekend but skipper Jordan Henderson has yet to resume training, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

"Bobby (Firmino) is back. All the others [Jordan Henderson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez] not and I have no idea about the Euros," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to London.

"Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure.

I don't want to take a player away from England or Holland. If they're ready, they're ready (for the Euros). It's not down to me to make these decisions.

Liverpool and Arsenal have had poor league campaigns, sitting seventh and ninth in the standings respectively with nine games left to play.

The two teams are separated by four points and Klopp said he was wary of playing Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium where Liverpool have not won since 2016.

"Arsenal are a quality side. If you go through the team, there's a lot of potential and quality already and they have the experience of youth," Klopp added.

"They are a really exciting team but the Premier League is a tough league and if you're not at the top level, you get punished. We obviously realise that as well.

"It's a tough one, but it will be a tough one for Arsenal as well. We want to be a team Arsenal do not want to face. We have to fight with all we have."

