Roy Hodgson will step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a row. His assistant, Ray Lewington, is also leaving, Palace said.

Hodgson's final game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

"After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.

I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me."

Hodgson joined Palace after a four-year spell in charge of England, which ended with defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016.

He took charge of a Palace side who had lost their opening four Premier League games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Chairman Steve Parish added: "It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager.

"I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management.

"His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times."

