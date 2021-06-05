Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named Premier League Player of the Season after an impressive debut campaign.

The Portuguese international, who arrived from Benfica for £65 million last summer, helped shore up City's backline as they stormed to the title after a slow start.

City conceded 32 goals in the league last season, four fewer than anyone else, with Dias forming an impressive partnership with England centre-back John Stones.

Dias also won the Football Writers' Association award in May and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year alongside five other City stars.

City were on for an unprecedented quadruple deep into April but saw their dreams derailed by Chelsea, who knocked them out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals before beating them in the Champions League final last weekend. The Citizens saw off Tottenham to win the League Cup and complete a domestic double.

Dias has now linked up with Portugal, who are seeking to defend their European Championship crown at the country-hopping tournament this summer.