Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is conscious and "doing OK" after being stretchered off with a head injury during Wolves' defeat to Liverpool on Monday.

Patricio came out of his goal to close down Mohamed Salah and collided with team-mate Conor Coady. The offside flag was subsequently raised against Salah before play was stopped as Patricio received treatment.

The match was delayed by 12 minutes as he was checked out by the medical team before being carried from the pitch on a stretcher and replaced by goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo had a positive update on Patricio after the match and said the goalkeeper remembers the incident.

"He’s OK. He’s conscious and remembers what happened. He’s aware and the doctor said he’s OK," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a collision with Coady’s knee on the head, but we have spoken and he is OK. All these situations get all of us worried, but he is going to recover.”

Wolves' suffered a similar incident in November when striker Raul Jimenez was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

Liverpool won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Diogo Jota against his former club.

"It was a big fight," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. "If we want three dirty points, I'm fine with that. We had very good moments where we should have done better.

"Defensively the whole game was really good. I didn't like the start, we weren't active enough. We defended well, we counter-attacked. A lot of really good football moments.

"The goal we scored was beautiful. I thought the goalie would have saved it but it was in. A lot of good news tonight but most important, the three points."

