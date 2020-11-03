Salah went down in the penalty area after a clumsy challenge from Arthur Masuaku. He then stepped up to score the penalty that drew Liverpool level.

West Ham manager David Moyes was upset with the decision to award a penalty but Klopp was in no doubt Salah had been fouled.

"Pretty much everyone who saw the situation thought it was a foul," Klopp told British media, adding that he had spoken to the striker about his fitness.

"He has exactly three proper knocks on the foot and one of them is from the penalty situation," added Klopp.

"We don't talk much about the penalties we don't get but now two days after we are talking about this. There was clear contact. I don't understand the criticism."

Liverpool face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

WHAT DID DAVID MOYES SAY?

The West Ham manager was furious with the decision to let the penalty stand, and with Salah's conduct.

"It’s not the sort of football I want to be involved in," he said. "I think our player stops and throws his arms up because he’s so disappointed about the dive. I’m just disappointed they didn’t turn the decision around.

"Maybe in the second half a decision went for us, but the first-half one didn’t. I am amazed the penalty kick was given for the action in the first half. I really am. I am getting disappointed now. "Not with the decision but more disappointed that we are allowing those penalty kicks to be accepted.

"In my books, it is not a penalty. We are disappointed. I would not say we were unlucky. One of them went for us as they had a goal disallowed but at 1-0, the penalty was given."

With additional reporting from Reuters

