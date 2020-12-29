West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has said he would support the idea of a "circuit breaker" to suspend the Premier League season due to Covid-19 concerns.

It has been reported that Premier League clubs have held talks over a two-week “cooling-off” break due to rising cases of Covid-19.

The latest round of testing saw a record 18 positive results while Manchester City’s game with Everton on Monday was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak and Tottenham’s game at Fulham on Wednesday is reportedly also in doubt.

Asked about the prospect of pausing the league for two weeks after West Brom’s 5-0 defeat to Leeds, Allardyce said: “Everyone’s safety is more important than anything.

“When I hear this variant of the virus transmits 70 per cent quicker, we can only do the right thing, which would be to have a circuit breaker.

“I’m 66 and the last thing I need to do is catch Covid-19. Probably players will overcome it but it’s more difficult for someone like me so I’m very concerned for myself and football in general.

“We had one positive case this week. The virus seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try.

“If it (a circuit-breaker) helps, let’s do it and let the season run a little longer when we get through it.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also asked whether he would support the move after his side’s 1-0 win over Brighton.

“I would be in favour of protecting the welfare of the players, the staff and everybody involved in the industry," he said.

"And whatever the decision the government takes we will support it, because for sure whatever decision is made is just to protect everybody so we will be following the advice that we are given.”

